Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Earns 155 Crores Even Before The Release

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to take Box Office by storm as it releases on Dec 20. The 3rd installment of the immensely popular Dabangg franchise is expected to be one of the top grosser of 2019 theatrically. However, the film raking huge moolah for producers even before its release.

If reports are to be believed Dabangg 3 has done a pre-release business of 155 crores for producers.

The film’s Digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime for 60 crores and 80 crores. The franchise is a huge hit on TV and hence it has got another 80 crores from Zee Network for Sattelite rights. T-Series has bought the music rights of the film for 15 crores.

The Salman Khan starrer film is super hot in the market and hence there’s no doubt about why even the non-theatrical rights are being sold like hot cake.

Prabhudheva returns as a director in Bollywood with Dabangg 3. He is of the opinion that the film portrays the superstar exactly in the way his fans want to see him.

“It is an all-out Salman Khan film. How you want to see Salman Khan, how I want to see him and how everybody wants to see him — the film is just that. Chulbul is like Chulbul. If you change him, people will not like it. Also, this time it is bigger than (Dabangg) one and two,” Prabhudheva told IANS.

