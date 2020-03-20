Coronavirus Positive Kanika Kapoor’s Party Was Attended By Vasundhara Raje’s Son Dushyant Singh Who Then Was A Part Of A Parliament Meeting

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has made it to the headlines today as she has tested positive with coronavirus. While it is alleged that the singer came back to India from London and did not isolate herself rather attended a party in Lucknow and put hundreds of lives at risk.

Now according to the latest reports, it is said that the party that was hosted by a politician where Kanika was also present also had Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh in attendance. And further, the reports claim that the politician then attended a meeting in the parliament the next day.

The grapevine also has that Dushyant has now isolated himself and there are no updates or confirmation about the same from his side. The reports all this while has been alleging Kanika of hiding her medical status and lurking out of the radar putting many lives in danger.

Kanika Kapoor, an hour ago took to Instagram to announce that she was tested positive. In the caption she wrote, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. II was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

She added, “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.”

Only time can tell what twist this episode takes. For more updates stay tuned.

