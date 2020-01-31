Chunky Panday Explains Ananya Panday’s Nepotism & Not Being Invited To Koffee With Karan Comments

Ananya Panday made an impactful debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The petite actress also rose in ranks owing to her sartorial fashion choices and soon became a youth icon for fashion choices. But Ananya has lately been facing the brunt of trolls after her comments on Nepotism and father Chunky Panday not doing a Karan Johar film or appearing on Koffee With Karan ever.

But now, daddy cool Chunky Panday has finally come out in defense of his daughter and cleared the air around Ananya’s comments on him and the nepotism debate. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Chunky has said, “She didn’t say anything derogatory. What she meant to say on nepotism was if my father had to recommend someone, he’d recommend himself first. And it would be wrong to say she is an actor as her father is one, for then she wouldn’t have come up with anything exceptional. Whatever she has achieved is on her own talent.”

Otherwise popular as Aakhri Pasta from the Housefull series, Chunky Panday further added to his point saying, “You just can’t pick up the phone and recommend someone. And one isn’t going to spend 20-30 crore on someone else’s child to make a film.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that Ananya has landed in trouble for mentioning daddy Chunky Panday’s name. She was earlier trolled when she had compared Chunky to the famed Marvels action superhero Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Chunky finally concluded saying that though Ananya has a lot of mistakes to her credit, she is very young and has a lot of time to correct her mistakes. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will release on the 12th June, 2020.

