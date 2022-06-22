Chinmayi Sripada: "I Actually Sang A Bhajan During The Cesarean As Our Twins Entered The World"

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twin children.

The celebrity couple took to their social media profiles to announce the names of their twins- a girl and a boy.

“Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our Universe,” Chinmayi wrote on Instagram.

She said, “And if you need to know, I actually *sang* a bhajan during the cesarean as our twins entered the world. Get a grip on that. More on this later. But, for now, this is enough.”

In one of her recent posts, Chinmayi Sripada wrote, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post photos of me being pregnant.”

“I didn’t post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were in my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself”, she stated.

Chinmayi also stated, “I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family. My friends‘ circle.”

Chinmayi also announced that she and her husband Rahul Ravindran would not be posting any of their twins’ photos on social media, for at least a while.

“Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while,” she said.

