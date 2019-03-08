Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1: Competing With The HIGHEST Openers!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 1: Joining the celebrated list of superhero movies is the latest release, Captain Marvel. Just like other big-ticket Hollywood releases, the Brie Larson starrer was boasted of good pre-release buzz especially in the metro cities of India. While it clashed with Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, the movie has stormed the theatres and could possibly record the biggest Hollywood opening after Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking about the opening day, Captain Marvel has taken an excellent start with occupancy much ahead than top Bollywood releases of 2019. The best openers Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal might end up being the biggest openers, but this superhero flick has surpassed them in terms of occupancy.

Coming to opening day figures, Avengers: Infinity War is all-time highest Hollywood opener in India with a mammoth total of 31.30 crores. The movie was tremendously hyped and proved to be the biggest superhero movie by exceeding the box office expectations. The other Hollywood biggest openers include Fast And Furious 8 (14.50 crores including paid previews), Furious 7 (12.30 crores) and The Jungle Book (10.09 crores).

With the positive critic reviews and word-of-mouth, Captain Marvel to further garnered huge footfalls in the night and evening shows. It is touted to clock the biggest opening day figures after Avengers: Infinity Wars despite competition from Badla, which too is receiving rave reviews.

What do you think, how much will Captain Marvel earn on its opening day in India?

