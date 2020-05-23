Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Turns ‘Assassin’ & His Mom’s Apron Has A Major Role To Play

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turned assassin in a social media post, with a little styling assistance by his mother’s apron!

Siddhant is seen dressed in a grey hoodie with a red chequered apron, somewhat like the character from the popular video game “Assassin Creed”.

“Open-world Single player. And you? #Gamers #AssassinsCreed #NotYourUsualLudoPlayer Apron courtesy- Mummy,” Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned the image.

Siddhant, who shot to fame playing MC Sher in last year’s “Gully Boy“, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2” and Karan Johar’s untitled film.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit “Bunty Aur Babli”, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer also has debutant actress Sharvari in a key role along with Bipasha Basu and Yashpal Sharma.

