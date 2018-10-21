Bulleya sensation Amit Mishra releases his first independent single!

Known for blessing the music arena with chartbusters like Bulleya, Galti Se Mistake, Manma Emotion, Allah Duhai Hai and innumerable other masterpieces, Amit Mishra is crowned as an exemplary music sensation for an obvious purpose!

Post his triumph in Bollywood, the versatile singer is set to take a plunge in his singing career with his recently released independent single. Amit along with his band members- Nishith Hegde and Ashwin Shriyan have collaborated with AMP for the same. AMP is an entity that brings diverse talent on board and enkindles them to bring independent music to the forefront.

With this soulful collab, India’s music sensation is fostering his passion to revive indie music and genres like old school rock and rock & roll. Ace drummer Rahul Hariharan has joined Amit and his team to present to the world, AMP’s first project called ‘Vacation’. Amit’s independent single was shot in the secluded yet serene islands of Trinidad

Commenting on the newly launched single, Amit says, “Very excited to launch my new single “Vacation” under Amit Mishra Project featuring Nishith Hegde, Ashwin Shriyan, Rahul Hariharan and myself. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with these illustrious musicians and the entire process that underwent in creating the composition has been a great experience. I have always supported fresh talents and the culture of bands in India. Through our music and our collaborations, AMP wishes to bring back the trend.”

Video link: