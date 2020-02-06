BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Kumar’s Film Now Has Karan Johar Too, Aiming To Recreate The Baahubali & 2.0 Magic?

A lot has been said about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next but nothing has been done yet. The actor, who was last seen in Zero, is yet to make an announcement, and fans are now tired of waiting. While reportedly the actor has signed a film with Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani, the exciting news is that South director Atlee Kumar still remains in the run.

Yes, you heard it right. The news of best of South and Bollywood in the form of the director-actor duo coming together for a collab got the fans berserk. However, soon rumours dried down and it was suspected that the film may have been scrapped. But not only is it in the works, but Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also joined hands too! Moreover, the expectations remain for the movie to recreate the Baahubali or 2.0 craze and work wonders for SRK.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed it all as, “When Atlee met Shah Rukh Khan, he didn’t have a complete script in hand. He had the gist of the plot ready and he had written four powerful massy sequences. These were key scenes like Shah Rukh Khan’s entry, intermission point, climax etc. Shah Rukh, however, was in favour of a bound script before taking things forward. Hence, Atlee decided to get the screenplay in place first. Atlee is currently working with the creative writing team of Dharma Productions to develop the screenplay. Atlee, KJo and SRK want to ensure that the script has trademark stamp of the director and at the same time, has the pan-India appeal.”

Furthermore, the film going on floors, “The writing process will take some time. Shah Rukh Khan meanwhile will finish a film or two and only then he will be able to act in Atlee’s next. So it can be said that the film won’t take off before mid-2021. However, it’s a film that’s been seriously considered as it’ll be a win-win situation for all parties involved. Shah Rukh Khan hopes it’ll give him the blockbuster that has been eluding him since years. For Karan Johar, it will benefit as it’ll most probably be a Tamil-Hindi bi-lingual film. Hence, he hopes to recreate the magic of Baahubali and 2.0 if all goes well. Finally, Atlee also stands to gain as it’ll give him a foothold in Bollywood. A clearer picture hence should emerge in a few months,” the source added.

Are you excited for the Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar collab?

