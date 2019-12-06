BREAKING! Rakul Preet Comes On-Board For Indra Kumar’s Next Opposite Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra

Rakul Preet was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The film did decently at the box office and Rakul’s character was a special yet important character in the film. Before that, she was seen in De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu and the film gained some pretty good numbers at the box office.

Recently, news came that Indra Kumar is in talks with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra for his next comedy film. Now, a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Rakul has been approached to play the female lead in the film. Indra Kumar is planning a social comedy with Ajay and Sidharth in the lead. They were looking for a pretty actress who’s also a great performer to join the cast. Indra has now locked Rakul for the film. They feel she is the perfect choice for the role, which is also very performance-driven. From what is known, she plays Sid’s romantic interest in the project. It’s a huge ensemble which will also have two other young actors, apart from Ajay, Sid and Rakul.”

Going by the reports, Ajay might also co-produce the film. The source further added, “Both Sid and Ajay have worked with Rakul and they feel she’s extremely professional in her approach. So when Indra was looking for an actress, they suggested Rakul’s name.”

On the work front, Rakul has recently signed a film opposite Arjun Kapoor which is yet not tilted and is also doing Attack opposite John Abraham. Indra’s comedy film is expected to go on the floor somewhere around March 2020.

