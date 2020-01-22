BREAKING: Ajay Devgn Starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Is Now Tax-Free In Maharashtra

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: The much-awaited decision by Maharashtra government regarding Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been made. The news has just broken on the internet that Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led period film made on Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare has been made tax-free in the state.

Reportedly, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with other ministers had written to current CM Uddhav Thackeray to declare the film tax-free. And by positively responding to the request, the government has now indeed done a task which will bring a big smile on the audience’s faces.

According to IANS, The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

Ever since its release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing fabulous business all over especially in Maharashtra. The cities like Mumbai & Pune have been on fire since Day 1 and are unstoppable even in week 2. The film has earned 183.34 crores All India in 12 days and 90 crores approx have come only from Maharashtra territory. Now with the film going tax-free here, more people will be able to watch it in cinemas.

Besides Maharashtra, several other states like Uttar Pradesh & Haryana have also declared the film tax-free.

Earlier Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Sanjay Dutt in lead was also declared tax free in Maharashtra.

