Brand Promotion Gone Wrong? Disha Patani Goofs Up In Her Instagram Post

Disha Patani is a sensation on social media platforms and also the most-sought-after Bollywood celebrities for the brand world. Recently, Disha got signed by Samsung to promote their upcoming Galaxy M series. In a hustle of promotion, the actress made a blunder with a post on her Instagram account.

In a hurry of promoting the brand, Disha Patani forgot to remove the ‘unwanted’ text from the post provided by the ad agency, thus goofing up with the caption.

Here’s the ‘unwanted’ part of the text, Disha forgot to erase from her caption, while promoting the smartphone’s ultra-wide camera:

“Hey – final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below”.

disha patani is an advertising agency nightmare pic.twitter.com/mlu6gkhure — n (@themdavesaves) January 22, 2019

The gaffe was noticed by a Twitter account @themdavesaves and it went viral attracting some funny remarks.

Actress Disha Patani, who has featured in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, says she is a shy and reserved kind of person in real life.

“I am a big introvert person. Be it walking down the ramp or standing in a huge crowd, I get nervous when I am around a lot of people. Especially during fashion shows, I do feel nervous but I don’t think so much. I just try to focus on my work and give my 100 percent to everything,” Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

