Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court Adjourns The Hearing Against Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre & Neelam Kothari’s Acquittal To September 16

After being issued fresh notices by the Jodhpur Court in the decade old Blackbuck Poaching case; actors Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari, seem to still have a long way before they can breathe a sigh of relief.

The hearing has further been adjourned today to the 16th of September 2019.

The case was registered against the actors during their filming for the 1998 Rajshri Productions family drama; Hum Saath Saath Hain, that features a host of other actors such as Alok Nath, the late veteran actor Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, and many more.

Also, for those living under the roof, Salman and seven others were accused of killing a blackbuck and a chinkara in two separate incidents. One of the animals was killed at Bhawad on the outskirts of Jodhpur on September 26, 1998, and the other at Ghoda Farms on September 28, 1998.

Notably while the actors were acquitted by the court in May 2018 on the basis of ‘lack of evidence’; the fresh notices were issued by the court after the State Government had challenged the acquittal. However, it was only Salman Khan who was found guilty and awarded a 5 year jail term for the killing of the endangered species.

On the professional front; Salman is busy shooting for the third installment of his super hit Dabangg franchise alongside Sonakshi Sinha and the actor is also gearing up for the 13th season of televisions most loved reality show, Bigg Boss!

