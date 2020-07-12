Vaani Kapoor pairs with Akshay Kumar for the first time in the upcoming film “Bell Bottom”, and she says the casting is a “great opportunity” for her.

“I have great respect for Akshay sir, (and) have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this,” said Vaani.

A huge fan of Akshay’s work, Vaani Kapoor added that her “all-time favourite Akshay Kumar comedy film is ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ “.

As Bollywood tries returning to normalcy, Vaani says she is excited to resume shooting and being on the sets.

“I just can’t wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic,” Vaani Kapoor said.

Without divulging much about her role in the upcoming film, Vaani hopes that her character in “Bell-Bottom” will win the love of audiences.

Vaani Kapoor says: “I play a pivotal part and I’m thrilled that it’s a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences.”

Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “Bell Bottom” is scheduled to go on floors later this year. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

