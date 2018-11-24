Rohit Gupta is a known prankster, who never fails to impress everyone with his prank calls. Sometimes, he’ll call someone impersonating Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor sometimes he’ll prank someone in the voice of Shah Rukh Khan.

Rohit is like a chameleon and has different shades, which are bound to tickle your funny bones.

Rohit once made a phone call to a phone owner as the phone thief asking his password. He directly asked phone owner to give him the password as he has bought his phone from a store. We bet you won’t be able to control your laughter after watching this video. You can check the video down below.



In another video, Rohit calls an Indian man in the voice of an Arab father, who is looking for an Indian groom for his daughter. His accent as an Arab businessman is so funny that you’ll die laughing. Watch the video.



When Rohit appeared on Malishka’s show on Red FM, he called a caller as Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Watch the video down below.



