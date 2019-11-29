Baywatch Icon Pamela Anderson Urges PM Narendra Modi To Match Levels With China, Germany In Promoting Veganism

New Delhi – As the severe air pollution in Delhi rages on, Baywatch icon and former Bigg Boss guest star Pamela Anderson sent a letter today on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In it, she urges him to lead India’s fight against climate change by serving only delicious vegan (wholly plant-derived) food at all government meetings and functions.

Anderson notes that raising animals for meat, eggs, and dairy causes nearly one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. “With your country’s innovation and agricultural history, I’m sure that India-produced soy and other versatile foods can easily replace these damaging foods,” she writes. She also points out that New Zealand, China, and Germany have all taken pro-vegan steps to combat the climate crisis, writing, “I appeal to you to show that India can equal or best them.”

As a longtime vegan, Anderson adored her time in India, where she adopted her beloved dog Pyari – now an Indian-American – off the streets of Mumbai. But while she adores the country’s vibrant vegan cuisine, she knows there’s still work to be done to help animals. She recounts one particular day in India when she ate delicious papaya for breakfast and was mesmerised by the aroma and colour of veggie biryani but almost cried when she learned that bull guts are commonly used to make the silver foil leaf that’s often put on sweets.

Anderson also notes that eating healthy vegan foods spares cows and other animals a hideous death at the slaughterhouse and can reduce medical costs from diseases linked to meat and dairy consumption, such as diabetes, colon and breast cancer, and heart disease.

