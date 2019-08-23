Batla House: ‘Real’ DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav REACTS On John Abraham!

John Abraham starrer Batla House is successfully attracting its set of audience despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal. It is turning out to be a good success for all those involved and John too has thanked the audience for the love his movie is receiving. Interestingly, John has received applauds from DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav himself, on whom his character in the movie is based on.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, John revealed about DCP and his wife’s reaction. “The biggest reward for me and Nikkhil (Advani) was when Sanjeev (Kumar Yadav) and his wife said that I played Sanjeev’s character down-to-tee. His wife also mentioned that I got his pauses, laughter and everything perfect and that I never took a wrong step while playing Sanjeev on the screen and that is the biggest reward for us. These words coming from the man himself and his wife, I think we have done the job,” the actor quoted.

John also talked about how he prepared for Sanjeev’s character. He added, “It was easy for me because I had Sanjeev Kumar Yadav whom I could call and meet to understand what he went through. At the same time, it was hard for me because I had to match up to what he was like in real life.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House released on 15th August 2019. It features John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

