Ayushmann Khurrana is a star with a big heart! The versatile actor is very particular about his health and fitness routine and he has been ably guided by his nutritionist, Luke Coutinho, for over two years now. Luke, who has now written a book on building immunity with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has also got Ayushmann’s support in his project. The star has written the foreword of his book titled The Magic Immunity Pill Lifestyle. Ayushmann has praised Luke’s insight and knowledge of nutrition heavily and has also urged everyone to pay attention to their health.

Ayushmann writes in the foreword, “Over the years I have understood that Immunity is everything. Many of us think great health and fitness is about diet and exercise, but it is way beyond. Physical health without emotional and mental health is incomplete and vice versa. Our immune system is what keeps us well and safe from deadly viruses and bacteria. Never has there been a more important time than now for us to support this intelligence called immunity and nourish and nurture it, so it protects and looks after us. As an actor and a health enthusiast, the human body and the immune system is of prime importance to me, as I need my health to support me in every role of life that I need to play.”

He adds, “Luke and I have been talking about health and immunity for a long time now, and I think this is the right time for him to share with all of you, simple lifestyle changes that we can all make from the comfort of our homes, that will go a long way in boosting our immunity. It is our hope that this simple yet powerful book will help you in more ways than one when it comes to building strong immunity and healthy and happy life. Self-discipline and action are important to achieve any goal in life and let us take a pledge to be responsible for improving our health on a day to day basis.”

