Assamese Film Village Rockstars Is India’s Official Entry To Oscars 2019

Rima Das’ directorial Village Rockstars, an Assamese film, has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2019.

An all-India jury constituted by Film Federation of India (FFI) under the chairmanship of Kannada producer Rajendra Singh Babu made the announcement at a press conference here on Saturday.

Set in Das’ own village of Chhaygaon in Assam, Village Rockstars is the story of “poor but amazing children” who live a fun-filled life.

The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, also won the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.