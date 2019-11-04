Aryan Khan Fighting With Dad Shah Rukh Khan In This Throwback Video Is Every Father-Son Ever

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan just celebrated its 54th birthday and 28th wedding anniversary with wife Gauri Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting for Bashaah to announce his next film but it seems like he wants to take his time before finalising any film or script as advised by son Aryan Khan. Although, he has a confirmed cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Maheep Kapoor just shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh playing football with little Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Aryan happens to be in a different team than Shah Rukh and is seen fighting with him over a goal. Shanaya is another caption and SRK is in her team. Maheep shared the video and wrote, “yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not 😂 😋Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHim ❤️”

Check out the video here:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yesterday, Gauri shared a family picture on Instagram and wrote, “Squeezing memories into one frame…”. The pictures featured SRK, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and little AbRam. Shah Rukh reacted to Gauri’s post saying, “Over years I made a good house…Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!”

Well, we surely have no second thoughts about that!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to be working with south director Atlee on a film titled Sanki. The actor will essay the role of a hot-headed man in the film. Shah Rukh was rumoured to announce the film on his birthday but nothing of such sorts happened.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!