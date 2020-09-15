Arunoday Singh married his long-time Canadian girlfriend Lee Elton on December 3, 2016, as per Hindu rituals in a grand ceremony in Bhopal. However, the actor divorced his wife at Bhopal family court in 2019. Following which, the latter has now challenged the court order that granted her and the Jism 2 actor divorce in Jabalpur High Court.

Lee Elton had filed a petition challenging the divorce granted by the family court in Jabalpur High Court. She demanded the court to cancel the decree of divorce. In her plea, she also pointed out that Arunoday Singh was granted a divorce after a unilateral hearing on December 18, 2019.

According to India Today, Singh’s wife moved to Canada following a dispute with him who was granted a divorce after a unilateral hearing by Bhopal family court. The couple’s 3-year-long marriage strained due to their dogs.

Lee Elton in her petition also mentioned that she has been accused of cruelty against dogs which is not eligible for divorce. She has not been given a fair chance to defend herself against the accusations levied on her.

Taking action incognizance of Lee’s petition, Jabalpur High Court has asked for the records of the family court, which granted divorce to the pair in 2019. The next hearing has scheduled for October 6, 2020, reports the publication.

Arunoday Singh on May 10 last year shared an emotional note on Instagram announcing his separation from his wife Lee Elton. In his emotional note, the actor wrote, “I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity.”

Must Read: Salman Khan Instructed To Appear Before Court On THIS Date



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube