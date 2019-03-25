Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Post For His Mother Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Namaste England, has posted a picture on Instagram of his childhood, along with his late mother.

He wrote, “You were my smile & I hope wherever you are I make you smile still… it’s been 7 years since you left us & all your son is asking you is come back na, please.”

This post will surely leave you teary-eyed and make you value your loved ones. Never ever take anything or anyone for granted. Life’s too short to keep grudges with anyone, just smile and let things go.

Arjun is working on Panipat and India’s Most Wanted which are all set to be released this year.

