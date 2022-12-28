Arjun Kanungo, Channa Jandali collaborate over party anthem 'Geddi'
Arjun Kanungo, Channa Jandali collaborate over party anthem ‘Geddi'(Photo Credit –Still From Song)

Playback singer Arjun Kanungo has joined forces with Channa Jandali for the track ‘Geddi’, which can be best described as a party headbanger. The song hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The song celebrates true friendship and brotherhood. The joyful and peppy track lifts the listeners’ spirits and serves as a reminiscent of all the fun moments with friends. The music beats and cheerful lyrics make it an ideal song for a road trip.

Talking about the “high-energy” Punjabi song, Arjun Kanungo said: “It was great working with an upcoming artist like Channa and being a part of his journey, He has a lot of potential and it was fun being a small part of unlocking that potential.”

Arjun Kanungo added: “It’s always a joy working with my friends at Universal music and this project was no different. I am confident that the song will connect with the audience.”

Arjun Kanungo’s co-singer, Channa Jandali said: “It is my first song with Arjun and I think we have delivered a great song together. It was an amazing experience working with him on this song, and I loved every bit of the process.”

‘Geddi’ has been produced by Hyundai Spotlight.

