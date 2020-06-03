From Anushka Sharma To John Abraham, Bollywood Celebs Express Their Anger Over Brutal Killing Of A Pregnant Elephant In Kerala





Humanity has left ashamed again following the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Silent Valley Forest, Kerala. The very news has sparked outrage on social media. Netizens and Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham expressed their anger over the killing of the poor animal.

Reportedly, the hungry female elephant was fed a pineapple filled with explosive crackers by some locales residing there. After chewing it the crackers exploded in the poor animal’s mouth, leaving it with serious injuries in its jaw. The elephant wandered for a while through a village in the forest with intense pain, and later collapsed to its death in a river nearby.

Anushka Sharma wrote: “This is why we need harsher laws against animal cruelty!!”

Alia Bhatt: “Terrible. Just Terrible. We need to be their voice and coexist!!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick Joke??? This is heartbreaking!!”

Disha Patani

John Abraham: “Shame on us!!!! Ashamed to be human. @pinarayivijayan @cmokerala @moefccgoi”

Shraddha Kapoor:

Randeep Hooda’s tweet read, “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir”

An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir 🙏🏽@vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india https://t.co/ittFQogkQV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on this?

