Lok Sabha 2019: Anupam Kher To Accompany Wife Kirron Kher To File Nomination Papers!

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be with actor-turned-politician and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher when she will be filing her nomination papers for Chandigarh.

Anupam on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself talking about Kirron filing her nomination papers.

In a short video, the actor is heard saying: “Ek baar phir se Kirron Kherji ko Chandigarh se member of parliament banne ka mauka mil raha hai. Main bhi kal Mumbai se Chandigarh aa raha hun. Kal yani 25 tareek ko woh apna nomination file kar rahi hain.

Kal hum sab milkar prajatantra ke is mahotsav main bhaag lengay aur unke saath jaayengay deputy commissioner saab ke office main taki woh apna naamankan file kar sakein.

“(Once again Kirron Kherji is getting a chance to become a member of parliament. I am also travelling tomorrow from Mumbai to Chandigarh. She is filing her papers tomorrow on April 25. We will take part in this event of democracy tomorrow and will go to the office of the Deputy commissioner to file the nomination.)”

The 64-year-old actor captioned the video: “Looking forward to be with the BJP candidate Kirron Kher and the people of Chandigarh to participate in the nomination filing ceremony. Good luck to everybody. Lets participate in this amazing and the largest festival of democracy.”

Looking forward to be with the @BJP4India candidate @KirronKherBJP and the people of #Chandigarh to participate in the nomination filing ceremony. Good luck to everybody. Lets participate in this amazing and the largest festival of democracy.:) pic.twitter.com/hDHuzir1D0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 24, 2019

The “A Wednesday” actor then tweeted on Friday that on his way to Chandigarh, he met the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the airport.

“On my way to Chandigarh to participate in the filing of the nomination papers ceremony of Kirron Kher. Was very happy to meet Mohan Bhagwatji at the Mumbai airport. And as the they say: “Kirronji aagay badho, Chandigarh wale aapke saath hain. Hum toh khair hain hi. (Kirronji move forward, people from Chandigarh are with you… I am also with you.)”

On my way to Chandigarh to participate in the filing of the nomination papers ceremony of @KirronKherBJP. Was very happy to meet #MohanBhagwat ji at the Mumbai airport. And as the they say,”किरण जी आगे बढ़ो। चंडीगढ़ वाले आपके साथ है।” हम तो ख़ैर है ही।🙏 pic.twitter.com/ROD863dYqy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 25, 2019



