Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Ranbir Kapoor, whom he has termed as “India’s finest” actor and said the two talked about films, life and life’s lessons.

Anupam took to Twitter and shared a photograph with Ranbir. The 36-year-old actor is visiting his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who undergoing a treatment here.

“It is always delightful to meet one of India’s finest and my most favourite actor and person Ranbir Kapoor. He is affectionate, loving, respectful, compassionate and hugely talented. It was nice walking with him on the streets of New York City and talking about films, life and life’s lessons,” Anupam captioned the image.

Ranbir and Anupam have shared screen space together in the film Wake Up Sid.

In September last year, Rishi announced on Twitter that he was flying to the US as he needed medical care for all the years of “wear and tear at the movies”.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with his upcoming film Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

