Anupam Kher Meets NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio & His Wife Chirlane McCray

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has met New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray, who he said love his “New Amsterdam” show.

Thanking the couple for the warm welcome at thier Gracie Mansion residence, the actor tweeted: “It was a delightful learning experience to meet and spend some time with you. I love it that you both love our series ‘New Amsterdam’. Jai Ho.”

“New Amsterdam” is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America. It follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Anupam is playing Vijay Kapoor, a doctor. The show premiered on September 25 and has had a strong start in ratings.