Angrezi Medium Actor Irrfan On His Illness: “Now I Know What Running Out Of Time Actually Means”

Recently a lot of veteran actors have been falling ill, and there has been tension amidst the Bollywood fans. After Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s failing health, another actor who grabbed eyeballs is Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan.

For the unversed, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and the actor for long had been undergoing treatment in London. Things have been different for him ever since, and the actor has a completely different perspective towards life now, including his children whom he missed being around as they were growing up.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed to how long before he was diagnosed with the illness, he was just busy with back to back work and had no time to spend even with his family. Now, eventually, he’s realized the value of it.

“I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what ‘running out of time’ actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, his upcoming flick Angrezi Medium is slated for a release on 13th March. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

Recently, a promotional song from the movie titled, ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’ was unveiled and witnessed several Bollywood Beauties joining hands to support the film.

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma were a part of the song and received praises for their candidness.

