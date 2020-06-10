Ananya Panday’s Cousin Slut-Shamed Over Wearing A Bikini, Calls Out A Troll Post Rape Threats

Ananya Panday’s cousin and 24-year-old model, Alanna Panday is a social media influencer just like her sister. The lady, who is very active on Instagram recently decided to open up about being slut-shammed and body-shammed on a regular basis by users! But what’s most shocking about these revelations is the fact that Alanna states that most trolls are women!

Yes, you read that! In a world where woman connect with other women the most, Alanna Panday says that she is often slut shammed by women! Opening up about one of her posts in a bikini, Alanna said that a certain woman commented on the post saying that she (Alanna) deserved to be raped. Her reason? Simply the fact that Alanna posted a picture in a bikini!

Opening up about the incident, Alanna Panday shared an Instagram post that read, “I’ve had a woman comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment.”

The next image in the post read, “When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child.”

Alanna Panday captioned her post as, “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday.”

Well, it certainly is sad that in days of women empowerment, we also have such kind of women who want to put others down! But more power to Alanna Panday and all other influencers who have to brave such comments on a daily basis!

