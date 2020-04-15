Amitabh Bachchan’s Throwback Picture Of His First Ever Film Magazine Photoshoot Will Make You Go Wow!

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot after joining the industry, in 1969.

Big B took to Instagram, where he shared the throwback picture from his greenhorn days.

“My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time…” Amitabh wrote alongside the image.

He then added that he was pushed into the photoshoot.

” I was pushed and goaded into – a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me – by the most famed and feared journalist of the times – Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always,” he added.

Amitabh then shared another photograph of himself while shooting for a song from the film “Naseeb”.

In the image also has veteran actor Rishi Kapoor as Charlie Chaplin and the cine icon as a matador.

“In the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘Rang jamaake..‘ for film ‘NASEEB’ for ManMohanDesai , the crazy genius… on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin , moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times,” he captioned the picture.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in films like “Chehre”, Gulabo Sitabo”, Brahmastra” and “Jhund”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!