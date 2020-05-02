When we were still coming to terms with the shattering news of Irrfan Khan’s demise, we were hit with yet another shock in terms of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. While both the actors were true legends, they both succumbed to their long and painful battle to cancer.

With several industry folks sending in prayers and condolences for the deceased actors, it is Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post for Rishi Kapoor that has us crying already! Bachchan and Kapoor have starred in several hit films together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and most recently 102 Not Out.

Taking to his twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video where he has given a musical tribute to the late veteran. Bachchan caption the video as, “Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. (sic).”

But what breaks our heart is that the video features stills from Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s last outing together, 102 Not Out!

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to a long battle with leukemia today. The actor was in New York along with wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor for his treatment and had returned to India only a few months back.

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrity son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi today.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family. An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

