Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tweeted to express gratitude to fans, well-wishers and colleagues for showering concern and prayers, after he and his family members tested Covid-19 positive.

In a series of two tweets, Big B wrote: “To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love …It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me …I put my hands together and say. Thank you for your eternal love and affection.” His post was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday night and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. All members of the Bachchan family along with their household staff were tested. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

Soon after the news became public, wishes of speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan and his family started pouring in. Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar wrote: “Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai. (God will bless you and Abhishek and you will get well soon and come home).”

Bachchan’s “Sholay” co-star Dharmendra Deol said: “Amit , get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother……he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two …Jaya, don’t worry…every thing will be fine my brave baby….Look after yourself and everyone at home…..Love you all……take care.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra tweeted: Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB… sending you prayers and positive energy… @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan. Actors Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar sent in “love and positive energy”.

Among the earliest to wish Amitabh Bachchan was his “Badla” costar Taapsee Pannu. “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!” she wrote on Saturday night.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan wrote: “I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan’s will to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness.”

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: “Get well soon sir.” “Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Tamil star Dhanush shared: “Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Hoping you recover real sooooon sir… sending across lots of positivity”, while Preity Zinta said: “Take care of yourself @juniorbachchan and get well soon. Praying for you and Amitji… Love you loads.”

“Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!” wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter. Actor Vinay Pathak said: “Wishing you and @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery sir ! Pl get well soon. This too shall pass… Our wishes and prayers are with thee always.” Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh shared: “Wishing you a speedy recovery sir lots of love and prayers.”

Actress Genelia Deshmukh said: “Dear Amitji .. Please get well soon.. We wish you lots of love and a speedy recovery..” Actress Sonam K Ahuja also posted: “Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers”, and sent good wishes to Abhishek separately. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj wrote: “Get well soon. You are in our prayers.”

Shilpa Shetty shared: “Praying and sending you lots of positive energy , strength and love to recover at the soonest”, while Tiger Shroff wrote to Amitabh Bachchan: “Feel bad for The virus it messed with the toughest hero! sending u power and positivity sir.”

