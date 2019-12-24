Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Health Update, Says “Neck, Back, Wrists Decomposed”

Its been months since the news around Amitabh Bachchan’s health is doing rounds. The actor was hospitalised during October and has headlined the news many a time since then for the very same reason. The fans of the megastar have also been concerned about Amitabh Bachchan’s health as he was seen skipping several events because of his health condition.

Recently. Amitabh Bachchan skipped the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi because of his illness and updated the fans about his absence. The actor had tweeted that he would not be attending the prestigious ceremony as he wrote, “Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend the National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate. My regrets.”

Now, Big B has shared a detailed blog post about his health and we have to say that it is concerning. He wrote, “… the neck the ham string the lower back the wrists decomposed .. seated long distressed .. the fever condition .. the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel .. the missing National Award .. a certain discovery of the cinematic unseen .. and the physio unabated …. days and time do pass in comparison to the ‘left for work’ information in some regularity .. different .. but so it is …. a mass of communication to acknowledge the birthday and the Award, takes ink”

He further added, “.. good to be able to swipe the pen, than the black buttons .. keeps the writing hand in practice, though the signs of scripting misadventures do occur .. we are now in the realm of that which has and have immediate answers and solutions to the unknown .. for the moment … in time perhaps or so they say the mere thinking of it could produce the required result …. think and be done …. so back to the medical .. the ham string injury hinders the walk and the sitting .. long hours of which need respite .. so to the standing table be lured .. not now .. the fever constraints prevail .. but the positioning has been done, when the fever reduces .. ..”

Despite the health alarm, Amitabh Bachchan has been devotionally working on his film. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago but resumed working after being released from hospital. Big B recently wrapped up the last leg of his film Chehre, in Slovakia as well.

Apart from Chehre, the actor will also be seen in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

