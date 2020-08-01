Amit Sadh Thanks 'Shakuntala Devi' Vidya Balan For Being Herself

Actor Amit Sadh feels blessed to be a part of the film, Shakuntala Devi, and is in complete awe of the project’s lead actress Vidya Balan.

“She is absolutely wonderful and I am thrilled to have been given a chance to work with her. You made this experience truly special @balanvidya. I have learned so much from you and continue to do so… Thank you for being you! You are amazing,” Amit wrote on Instagram.

Helmed and co-written by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. Vidya essays the role of Shakuntala in the movie.

Not only this, Amit also thanked audience for giving him love for his other recently released projects, including “Breathe: Into the Shadows” and “Avrodh“.

“I feel blessed and really grateful to be a part of so many wonderful projects this month! Thank you to each and every one of you, for all the love that you have been showering on me. I hope you will continue to keep pushing me to do my best,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!