Alia Bhatt On Marrying Ranbir Kapoor: “Main Gaiety-Galaxy Se Chilaa Ke Bolungi…”

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor have never shied away from admitting their relationship. The adorable couple has been spotted together at several Bollywood events & their chemistry has always been a topic of discussion on social media.

After some major Bollywood weddings last year, now all eyes are on Ranbir and Alia. Everyone desperately wants them to get married soon or at least share the plans but it seems like the marriage is not in their priority list right now.

Alia Bhatt who has been asked about her wedding plans so many times before, had to answer the same question yet again recently. During Kalank promotions, when Alia was asked about her marriage plans by a leading daily she said that she will shout from the rooftops of Bandra’s Gaiety Galaxy and Bandstand when she will decide to get married to Ranbir.

“I don’t want to get married right now. When I am getting married, everyone will know. Main Bandra bandstand aur Gaiety Galaxy se chilaa chillaake bolungi ke meri shaadi honewali hai” she said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in upcoming film Brahmastra which is a trilogy being directed by Ayan Mukerji. A first look logo of the film was recently released at the Kumbh Mela and received a thunderous response from all over. The film is slated to release on Christmas this year.

