Alia Bhatt Enjoys 'Pink Sunset' With Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt posted a snapshot on Wednesday, where she can be seen posing against the sunset sky with her elder sister Shaheen.

“Pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas,” Alia captioned the Instagram picture.

Reacting to the post, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented with a red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Shaheen had posted a picture where she could be seen standing alone in a balcony and watching a pink sky.

Speaking of Alia’s work projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”. Her next release, on OTT, is father Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2”. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.

