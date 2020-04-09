The battle with Coronavirus pandemic has been getting tougher with each passing day and the Mumbai police is on the forefront of the same. While the police department is doing every bit to keep the city safe and healthy, Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and many have taken over the social media to thank them for their service and below is what everyone has to say.

Mumbai police in an effort to keep people aware and stay inside their homes, ran an initiative in which they asked the on duty officers, what would they do if they got to stay indoors like the civilians. The video has all police officers emotionally talking about being with their children, family, spending time with them and it is sure to move you by the time it ends.

The almost 2 minute video has went viral and stars have been reacting to it. Alia Bhatt thanking the department wrote, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let’s stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona.”

Arjun Kapoor in a long note full of love and respect, wrote, “We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind.”

Superstar Ajay Devgn who himself has played a cop also took to twitter to express his gratitude. The actor wrote, “Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice.”

Many other celebs including Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ashoke Pandit reacted on the same. Below are all the tweets compiled.

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ♥🙏🏻Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/mO6yjmIZlM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2020

Always in debt to them and the great work they do. 🙏🏽 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/otLAA6QID7 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..

Thank you Mumbai Police

Love you Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 9, 2020

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra 🙏@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

We salute & pay respects to all your efforts towards keeping us safe at the cost of your lives. @MumbaiPolice 🙏🙏🙏 Thank you my friend @pravintalan for this brilliantly shot video. https://t.co/SDD9kBTucE — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes 😇#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind. — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 9, 2020

