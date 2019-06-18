Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal Gets Its Antagonist In This Veteran Actor!

Mission Mangal is making headlines for a few days now. From some unwanted rumours to some true facts, this Akshay Kumar led film is all set to release on 15th August. India’s early entry to the space films, Mission Mangal revolves around ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organization) successful Mars Orbiter mission stars.

Baazigar, Ishq fame Dalip Tahil is all set to be a part of Mission Mangal. Reportedly, he will be the antagonist in the film. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts about the same and said it’s enjoyable to work with Akshay Kumar even now.

They both were last seen together 25 years ago in Suhaag. That movie also starred Ajay Devgn. In a report published in Times Of India, Tahil revealed Akshay comes one hour before on the sets, everyone arrives on the sets on time.

Akshay Kumar recently revealed in an interview with IANS that he’s playing the role of a scientist. On being asked if he’s playing the role of an astronaut, he said, “I’d like to correct you here. In Mission Mangal, I do not play an astronaut but a scientist and yes, I worked with an interesting mix of female co-actors in it. Well, it’s actually very subjective and never been a conscious decision. I pick films which excite me. For instance, I was also a part of Naam Shabana, where I most certainly wasn’t the central character and my female co-actor Taapsee Pannu had a much more important role to play. So that’s how it is.”

Dalip Tahil has been part of musicals and recently sang live with a band in Mumbai. He says he always wanted to sing in films, but it never materialised. “It’s (singing in films) always been on my mind. I always wanted to do it. But it never happened because of the kind of roles I was doing. People are always put in a box or slot,” Dalip, mostly known for doing negative roles in movies like “Shaan” and “Baazigar“, told IANS in a telephonic interview.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!