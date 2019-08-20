‘Akshay Kumar Kind Of Comedy’ – This Is What Priyansh Jora Is Aiming At!

Actor Priyansh Jora made his Bollywood debut with the comedy-drama “Khandaani Shafakhana” but he didn’t exactly have a comic role in the film. He says he wants to do “Akshay Kumar kind of comedy” roles in films.

“My role (in ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’) wasn’t comic and I want to try comedy. Akshay Kumar kind of comedy is on my wishlist which is subtle yet entertaining,” Priyansh said.

“Comedy brings a sense of joy and instils a certain ‘gudgudi’ in people. Since I’ve tasted that with my show ‘Tu Mera Hero‘, I’d love to explore a film that can make people laugh,” he added.

On working in “Khandaani Shafakhana“, Priyansh said: “It’s a dream I’ve been seeing for long. To get a film of this scale and of such relevance is what I always dreamt of. So, I’m fortunate and blessed to have got it.”

