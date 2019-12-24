Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz’s Hit Mystery Thriller Raid To Get A Sequel?

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with his period drama, Tanhaji: The Sung Warrior which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Fans also can’t wait to witness him in the climax of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Amidst it all, comes in another good news as recent reports suggest his 2018 mystery thriller, Raid, is all set to get a sequel. The movie featured Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead.

The first instalment was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and garnered heaps of praises, which made it a hit affair at the box office, with lifetime collections of 101.54 crores. Now, whether or not Raj is coming back to helm the project is a question, but the sequel is definitely in works.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals all the details as, “Ajay’s team is basically looking at yet another interesting income tax raid that had enough drama to be converted into a film. Raid was loosely based on the income tax raid on the then Congress MLA Sardar Inder Singh in 1981, undertaken by the IT commissioner Sharda Prasad Pandey. While the makers had changed the names to avoid any legalities, they are now looking at another such exciting raid to be put on film.”

Furthermore, the report suggests that the actor has already heard the narration of the script, that is still being worked upon. Once that is finalized, an official announcement is on the way. Could there be a better start to our day?

While other wraps regarding the cast and the director still remain under wraps, only time will tell whether the makers revive the originals!

Meanwhile, Raid also starred Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role.

