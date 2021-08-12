Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of his period war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. With the film hitting the digital platform Disnye+ Hotstar tomorrow, the actor is on a promotional spree and interacted with the media earlier today. During a media conversation, the actor was asked about box office numbers releasing the traditional way, aka in theatres, Ajay recently got asked about box office numbers and if they affect him.

During the same chat, we also asked him his views on the OTT space and if Bhuj will be having a theatrical release on cinema halls in the country open. Read on to know all he had to say while tackling the questions.

Advertisement

During a group chat with select media houses, Ajay Devgn got candid about box office numbers. Sharing his views on the race to get box numbers, the actor said, “What b*llshit! It’s created. It was always created.” On being further probed if box office numbers matter or have ever affected him, he said, “Do you think it has mattered to me? I’ve never bothered, I’ve never given interviews (about it), I’ve never spoken about it. I’m not scared about it.”

When asked if he likes the OTT space – as there is no number game here, Ajay Devgn said that the platform has given space for “good talent comes in.” On being asked if Bhuj will be released in theatres once the cinema halls in the country open, Ajay said “no,” adding, “once its on OTT it’s too late.”

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and more, the Ajay Devgn starrer will release on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow Friday, August 13. The period war film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by T-Series, Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP. It talks about the 24 hours spent at the Bhuj airport that saw IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay), who, along with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar reconstructed the IAF airbase overnight to aid with India’s fight against Pakistan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Pathan’ Shah Rukh Khan Is Ready To Rule The Box Office Only If He Avoids One Red Flag, Predicts A Celebrity Astrologer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube