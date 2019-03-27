After Winning Big At Award Functions, Celebration Calls Are On For Team Sanju

The biggest blockbuster of the last year, Sanju has been winning big at the award ceremonies owing to the remarkable performances of the leading actors. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have been winning big at the award functions bagging the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Sanju.

Slipping into the skin of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor impersonated the mannerisms, accent, and behaviour of the actor under the impeccable guidance of director Rajkumar Hirani, creating a split image of the veteran Superstar on screen. Acknowledging the efforts of immersing himself into the character, Ranbir Kapoor won the best actor award at Zee Cine Awards as well as Filmfare.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju added yet another blockbuster to the filmmaker’s credit. Tracing events from Sanjay Dutt’s life, Sanju has emerged as the most successful biopics of all time in India.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju opened at a staggering number of 34.75 crores and minted the lifetime collection of over 341 crores.

