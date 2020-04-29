After Laxmmi Bomb, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund & Anurag Basu’s Ludo To Directly Release On OTT?

With the COVID-19 spreading rampantly without any signs of subsiding, many filmmakers are now taking the digital route to release their films, as to curb the losses that will follow if they hold the release longer. The latest ones being considered for an OTT release are Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo.

With theaters closed, the releases have been cancelled and will only be rescheduled once the pandemic takes a back seat. In that case releasing films on OTT is a good option for filmmakers of Jhund and Ludo.

If the reports in Mid Day are to be believed, producers are taking the digital way for the small budget films. The report claims that OTT giants like Amazon Prime are considered and the collaboration with Netflix is on the final stage and will get the green signal soon.

The digital releases and the speculations around have been making many headlines. Last week we saw the rumour that Ranveer Singh’s ’83 was aiming for a digital release. But the makers came out and denied the rumours right away and said that the film will only hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar and the deal is sealed. There were also reports that the announcement about the same will be made soon.

