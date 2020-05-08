After his virtual play titled “Lockdown Love”, actor Priyanshu Painyuli is back to entertain his fans on the digital medium.

As part of the online Live Show Theatre Live Act 2, he performed on May 7 evening with Shikha Talsania and on May 8, Priyanshu Painyuli will put up a solo performance.

The “Extraction” actor will be seen delivering some feel-good stories, including narrating a funny incident from his first year in Mumbai during the show.

“I am looking forward to the show. Performing live on Instagram for the audience on Instagram is a unique experience. I love performing live and this is the need of the hour to get entertainment to people. It’s a new attempt and I am really excited for it,” Priyanshu Painyuli said. Interestingly, the will be playing the djembe between the act for background music.

“I learnt the djembe during my college days and have on played it on various occasions during my theatre days. Djembe was my first step to learning musical instruments. I later learnt how to play a flute on my own with some help from online classes,” Priyanshu Painyuli said.

Priyanshi is also a part of Mirzapur 2. Nothing much is revealed what character he will be playing. But reports stated that he will have a vital role to play in Mirzapur 3 too.

