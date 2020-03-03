After Diljit Dosanjh, The Family Man Actor Manoj Bajpayee Shares A Montage Video With Ivanka Trump; It Also Has Kylie Jenner, JLo & Beyonce

A while ago, the President of the United States, Donald Trump came to India along with wife and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump and daughter, Ivanka Trump. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave him a huge welcome and more than 1 lac people came for a rally welcoming him for ‘Namaste Trump. Meanwhile, Ivanka recently reacted to Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet and it’s going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Diljit shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”. This was a photoshopped picture and Diljit was sitting next to Ivanka with Taj Mahar in the background. Take a look at the picture here:

Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜 Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

A few days ago, Ivanka shared a picture standing in front of Taj Mahar from her India visit and it turned into a meme fest on Twitter. Reacting to Diljit’s picture on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Now, Manoj Bajpayee is the latest addition to this meme fest. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh ⁦@ZeeStudios_”. In the video, Manoj is sitting next to all the photoshopped pictures with Diljit and Hollywood celebs like Beyonce, JLo, Queen Elizabeth-II and Ivanka Trump.

Take a look at the video here:

Well, Ivanka is certainly enjoying this meme fest on Twitter as much as we are enjoying it.

