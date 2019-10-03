After Bharat Mishap, Salman Khan Refuses To Work With Priyanka Chopra In Radhe?

Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to release on Eid 2020 and the film might see Katrina Kaif as its female lead. The makers of Radhe are looking for the leading lady opposite Salman Khan and considered Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the part. But, turns out that Salman refused to work with Priyanka!

Salman Khan has his hand full with Dabangg 3, Kick 2 and Radhe in the pipeline. Salman recently announced that Radhe will release on Eid 2020 after his film Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shelved.

Speaking about Radhe, the film is said to be a remake of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws and will see Salman play a cop again. However, the makers are still hunting their leading lady. A source close to the production told a portal, “Bhai plays a cop again in the Eid 2020 release. This would be back to back releases where Salman plays a cop. To avoid a sense of sameness his team members suggested Priyanka Chopra, Since she has no films in hand after The Sky Is Pink releases in October.”

The source further revealed that Salman has however refused to work with Priyanka. At such a short notice the makers are left with only two options namely Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif. While Jacqueline is already doing Kick 2 with Salman, Radhe might fall in Katrina’s court.

For the unversed, earlier this year when the news of Priyanka quitting Bharat made headlines, Salman was seen taking a jibe at her on several occasions. This might also be the reason why the superstar refused to work with the actress. Radhe is being directed by Prabhudeva who is also helming Salman starrer Dabangg 3.

