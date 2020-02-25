Aditya Roy Kapur On Malang’s Kissing Poster With Disha Patani: “I’ve Been Telling People Don’t Try This At Home”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani created quite a stir with their poster of Malang, where Aditya was seen carrying Disha on his shoulder and Disha was dangerously bending over Aditya to kiss him. While it looks thrilling and appealing, Aditya has revealed that he asked everyone he met to not try the pose with their loved ones.

Opening up about how they managed to get the look for the poster right and what went into shooting for it, the Kalank actor revealed, “It was under supervision. It’s a tricky pose. I’ve been telling people don’t try this at home or anywhere. The memes that were made on it was a good sign. That means that people are taking an interest in it. It took us time to be able to actually did that. There was nothing, there was no Photoshop involved. We were left there to somehow manage that. Yeah, to get into position and lift a person up is tricky, but all credit goes to her form, she’s pretty light. But I think people like the poster. It seemed like it was an image that also encapsulated the energy of the couple that are just living life on the wild side now.”

While H, the rumour mill has been running in overdrive with a buzz around Aditya’s impending wedding rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan. Spilling the beans on what’s his current relationship status and wedding plans with Diva, Aditya has been quoted by ETimes in the same interview saying, “I’m definitely going with the flow. No plans right now. Nothing on the horizon. And that will be an unhealthy competition right get marriages because he’s getting married and severely silly.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, the revenge drama Malang featured Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles.

