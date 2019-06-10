Actress Karishma Sharma, who was seen in Gajendra Verma’s song Tera Ghata, is all set for her upcoming release, Fastey Fasaatey. The actress spoke about her experience of working in the film.

1. Tell us about your role in Fastey Fasaatey

I play new age NRI girl who wants to live her life with all the freedom without any interference from anyone as I born and brought up in London and lived most of my life in boarding schools. When I come to India for a small assignment and live with a friend in her home, I feel that her joint family and neighbours have too much interference in our lives so I start living alone here in India.

I come across a guy Aakash to whom I feel compatible so I start living in with him for some time as I have to go back to London after couple of months. As he has lied to me for living in with me so the conflict starts in his life.

So I will say that Fastey Fasaatey is a very new age modern romantic comedy which have a traditional family backdrop. When I heard the narration for the first time; it was really cute, funny and emotional. The very concept of a live-in relationship seemed very fresh. I also liked the fact that, for a change, the guy was asking the girl to marry and girl is not interested. This movie tends to break the stereotyping thought process that’s what really fascinated me.

2. How did you bag the role

Amit Sir saw some of my work and called me through a common friend to his office. During the first meeting itself, he narrated me the script. After the narration, I immediately told him that I wanted to do it. Before coming me on board, Arpit and Nachiket were committed for the Film and that day Amit Sir sent both of them to watch a play at Prithvi Theatre sothat both can gel well on screen as best friends.

To my surprise, Amit Sir also took me to the Prithvi Theatre when the show was over and introduced me to Arpit and Nachiket. One of his friend lives near Prithvi Theatre and we all had a long chat. On a parting note, he gave me the script and told me to rehearse two scenes and to meet him next day at his office. Next day I met him at his office and performed two scenes and he told me that more or less I am on board but he needs to take his casting director nod also. Then audition process etc went on with the casting director and his team but I think that he has made up his mind to cast me on the second day only.

3. Expectations from the film

Fastey Fasaatey is a cute and funny film – the one which you would like to watch with your family and friends. As two balloons on the poster in the form of F suggests that it’s all about F F – Fun and Family. I would like to add that it’s about flirting and friendship too. The team has told me not to speak much about the Film and let audiences react to it in a natural way. So I do not want to elaborate further.

4. Director experience

It was fabulous working with Amit Agarwal Sir as he knows exactly what he wants. I think he is very calm and patient. And the technicians team which he had on board were of high calibre. He used to listen to all his actors and technicians but finally what he wanted from an actor in the scene; he used to go his way only. I think that he was very clear in his mind.

5. Co-stars experience

I grew a lot as an actor with Arpit, Nachiket and everyone during our acting workshops and on the sets. Also for those three months, it’s more like a family cum friendship feeling with all. Working with good actors and technicians makes you grow and makes you a better actor. I had a great time working on Fastey Fasaatey I hope everyone enjoys watching the movie the same way we enjoyed making it.

