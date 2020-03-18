Aayush Sharma & Saiee Manjrekar’s Romantic Single ‘Manjha’ Trends Globally

It was early this week when Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar’s first ever single Manjha was dropped by the makers. A heart touching romantic number, Manjha is sung by Vishal Mishra and was shot in Delhi. The song has already become a huge hit with the music lovers and has managed to trend on No. 1 not just in Asia but globally. After his debut film Loveyatri which was a hit album, Sharma has yet again managed to impress us all with his single.

The romantic track has already crossed 7.7 million views on YouTube in just a day from it’s release. Receiving immense love from fans all across the world, Manjha is presented by Anshul Garg and directed by Arvindr Khaira under the label of Desi Music Factory. Opening up about featuring in the song, Aayush earlier said in a statement, “It’s been such an amazing journey filming the song. It really touches the soul and I hope people like our song. The whole team is so talented that I was always confident about Manjha and working with Saiee has been a great experience,”

Other than this, Aayush Sharma will be next seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film – Mulshi Pattern in which he plays the role of a dreaded gangster. He will also be collaborating with Salman Khan for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Taking a note of his upcoming projects, the actor is truly on a roll!