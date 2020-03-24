Aamir Khan Opens Up About Falling In Love With Kiran Rao Post Divorce With Reena Dutta, Calls Both Strong Women

Aamir Khan got married to wife Kiran Rao in 2002 post his divorce with Reena Dutta after 16 years of marriage. Aamir and Kiran have been head over heels in love with each other since then and the two look adorable together. Aamir has now opened up about falling in love with Kiran and the chemistry he still shares with Reena.

In an interview that Aamir gave to a Chinese news channel that went viral, he can be seen revealing how he met Kiran and how she was a big support to him.

He said, “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again.”

He added, “In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy.”

Further in the interview, Aamir called himself lucky to have found Kiran. The actor spoke about how he loves strong women and called both Reena and Kiran strong women.

Aamir also spoke about Reena whom he is still good friends with. The actor works with Reena in the Paani Foundation of which she is the COO. The two also have two kids together, Junaid and Ira.

Talking about Reena, he said, “She is a wonderful person as well. Sometimes a relationship doesn’t work but I have a lot of love and respect for her. In fact, we are working together on this Paani project. She is the COO of the company.”

On the film front, Aamir is currently busy with his Christmas 2020 release Laal Singh Chaddha.

