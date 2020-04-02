Aaj Bhi: Ali Fazal & Surbhi Jyoti Can’t Take Eyes Off Each Other In This Still From Their Upcoming Song!

Good news for all the music lovers! Amid this lockdown, singer Vishal Mishra is all set to release a new romantic song called ‘Aaj Bhi’. This song will feature Ali Fazal alongside Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti.

On Wednesday, Ali took to Instagram and shared a still from the music video. “Something special coming soon #AajBhi,” he wrote.

In the image, the two are seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Sharing the same picture on her social media account, Surbhi wrote: “Not just another story…coming soon.”

According to Vishal, Aaj Bhi is a very emotional song.

” This is the most personal and special song I have ever made. I have composed, sung and written it. The song comes from personal experiences. This is just not the song… It is a page out of my life. I hope a lot of people will connect to it ,” Vishal said.

Vishal Mishra is best known for his song “Kaise Hua” in “Kabir Singh” film.

